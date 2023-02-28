Durant, Bird, Azzi help lead USA Basketball

When Kevin Durant was asked about the notion of him and some other Olympic gold medalists potentially getting seats on USA Basketball’s Board of Directors, he liked the idea.

That is, on one condition: He didn’t want the seats to be honorary. He wanted a real say.

Durant hasn’t decided yet if he’ll play for the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup this summer, and it’s still unknown if he’ll play at the 2024 Paris Olympics — but he’ll be one of the people continuing to shape policy for the governing body for basketball in this country during that span. He’s one of five gold medalists currently serving on USA Basketball’s board, part of a move to give athletes a louder voice and more input now than ever before.