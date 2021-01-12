Menu Search Log in

Eagles fire Pederson

Three years after leading Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl victory, head coach Doug Pederson is out of a job. The Eagles fired Pederson after the team finished 4-11-1 this season.

By

Sports

January 12, 2021 - 9:36 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson lost his job less than three years after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He guided the Eagles to two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie made the decision after meeting with Pederson last week and again Monday.

Related
January 6, 2021
December 1, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 13, 2020
Trending