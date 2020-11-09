Menu Search Log in

Elliott takes NASCAR title

Chase Elliott took the lead late and pulled away down the stretch to win the 2020 NASCAR Cup title. Challengers Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were close behind but couldn't catch the 24-year-old.

Chase Elliott celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway Sunday. Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images / TNS

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski got a big head start on Chase Elliott. It wasn’t big enough Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Dropped from the pole to the back of the field after his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection, Elliott easily caught up and won the season-ending race for his first NASCAR Cup title.

Elliott passed Logano for the lead with 42 laps left and pulled away on the long green-flag run to the finish. Hamlin, Logano and Keselowski never got the caution flag they needed to catch up, with Keselowski finishing second, Logano third and Hamlin fourth.

