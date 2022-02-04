 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Elway, Giants deny coach’s allegations

Sports

February 4, 2022 - 2:34 PM

www.allproreels.com — Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos from Empower Field, Denver, Colorado, October 31st, 2021 (All-Pro Reels Photography Photo by TNS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores’ claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday.

Elway said he seriously considered Flores, one of five candidates for the job that eventually went to then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

