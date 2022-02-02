 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Former Dolphins coach sues

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three clubs for what he claims are racist hiring practices. Flores was fired by the Dolphins after this season despite a winning record and a seven-game win streak in 2021.

By

Sports

February 2, 2022 - 9:45 AM

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores walks off the field next to team owner Stephen Ross after losing to the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens. Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

