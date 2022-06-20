End of the line for Cain?

CINCINNATI (AP) — On the same date that Lorenzo Cain reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment the two-time All-Star outfielder.

Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season.

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told a small group of Brewers’ beat writers. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”