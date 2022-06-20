 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
End of the line for Cain?

Lorenzo Cain, whose clutch hits and highlight reel catches made him a fan favorite in both Kansas City and Milwaukee, was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday — his 10th anniversary as a Major League Baseball player. The move likely ends the outfielder's professional career.

June 20, 2022 - 1:27 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain tips his helmet to the cheers of the crowd on his first at bat in the season's final game, against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 1, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium. Photo by (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

CINCINNATI (AP) — On the same date that Lorenzo Cain reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment the two-time All-Star outfielder.

Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season.

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told a small group of Brewers’ beat writers. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”

