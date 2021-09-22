 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
Red-hot Red Birds win 10th straight

St. Louis extended its lead in the National League wild card chase to 4 games after a 2-1 win over Milwaukee Tuesday. The victory was the 10th in the row for the Cardinals.

September 22, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Giovanny Gallegos of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches earlier this season. On Tuesday, the Cardinals won their 10th straight game to extend their National League wildcat lead. Photo by Eric Espada / Getty Images / TNS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes with the bases loaded for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its lead in the playoff chase by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 behind St. Louis while San Diego fell five back.

Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.

