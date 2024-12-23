Every second counts: Iola wrestlers pick up wins at Cherryvale

CHERRYVALE — Iola High’s junior varsity wrestlers put forth another successful day on the mats Saturday to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.
Seven Mustang grapplers, James Hunt, Kevon Loving, Tripp Mathes, Noah Anderson, Franklin Kerr and Ramon Ballin on the boys side and Gabreal Briggs on the girls side, all brought home second place in their respective weight classes.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ Zoie Hesse continued her torrid start to the season by dominating all three of her opponents to win the girls 178-192-pound division.
The season for Iola’s varsity and girl wrestlers resumes Jan. 11 at a tournament in Burlington.
Saturday’s results follow:
Cherryvale JV Tournament
Beau Erickson, fourth at 130-137
— Dakota Woods, Parsons, def. Erickson, fall
— Isaac Hamm, Frontenac, def. Erickson, fall
— Major Hughey, Caney Valley, def. Erickson, 10-7
James Hunt, second at 138-139
— Levo Good, Caney Valley, def. Hunt, technical fall (18-3)
— Hunt def. Logan MConnaughey, Frontenac, fall
— Hunt def. Brendan Ammann, Parsons, fall
Kevon Loving, second at 140-153
— Gavin Henderson, Frontenac, def. Loving, 21-11
— Loving def. David Hughes, technical fall (15-0)
— Loving def. Deion Jones, Independence, fall
Tripp Mathes, second at 143-149
— Kaeson Lewis, Independence, def. Mathes, fall
— Mathes def. Kayson Houghton, Frontenac, fall
— Mathes def. Angilo Fulcher, Coffeyville, 11-9
Noah Anderson, second at 148-155
— Anderson def. Bryson Hiebsch, Independence, 9-4
— Elvis Mendoza, Coffeyville, def. Anderson, fall
— Anderson def. Aeryon Chandler, Cherryvale, fall
Isaiah Geisler, third at 155-167
— Drew Blackard, Independence, def. Geisler, fall
— Payton Armstrong, Frontenac, def. Geisler, fall
— Geisler def. Benton Spillman, Caney Valley, fall
Berdjonley Seance, fourth at 160-163
— Wyatt Sweezy, Erie, def. Seance, fall
— Jemeshia McCutcheon, Coffeyville, def. Seance, fall
— Jack McAfee, Independence, def. Seance, fall
Landon Shelton, second at 168-172
— Sean Stout, Caney Valley, def. Shelton, fall
— Shelton def. Jacob Overall, Cherryvale, fall
— Shelton def. Anthony Pasquarelli, technical fall (17-1)
Franklin Kerr, second at 173-189
— Kerr def. Bentley Davis, Cherryvale, fall
— Brayden Magana, Coffeyville, def. Kerr, fall
— Kerr def. Caden Barker, Independence, fall
Ramon Ballin, second at 255-287
— Logan Hodges, Coffeyville, def. Ballin, fall
— Ballin def. Ty Hosier, Cherryvale, fall
— Ballin def. Zakk Morris, Caney Valley, fall
Girls
Gabreal Briggs, second at 133-136
— Bailey Henderson, Independence, def. Briggs, fall
— Briggs def. Laynee Dufoe, Labette County, fall
Zoie Hesse, first at 178-192
— Hesse def. Kylie George, Labette County, fall
— Hesse def. Megan Allen, Labette County, technical fall (21-3)
— Hesse def. Nezaria Luce, Elk Valley, fall
