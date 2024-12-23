 | Mon, Dec 23, 2024
Every second counts: Iola wrestlers pick up wins at Cherryvale

Eight of Iola's 12 wrestlers competing at a junior varsity and girls meet in Cherryvale Saturday picked up top-two finishes. Sophomore Zoie Hesse won her weight class to remain undefeated on the season.

December 23, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Iola High's Landon Shelton, right, wrestles at a home match last week. On Saturday, Shelton and his junior varsity teammates were in Cherryvale. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHERRYVALE — Iola High’s junior varsity wrestlers put forth another successful day on the mats Saturday to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.

Seven Mustang grapplers, James Hunt, Kevon Loving, Tripp Mathes, Noah Anderson, Franklin Kerr and Ramon Ballin on the boys side and Gabreal Briggs on the girls side, all brought home second place in their respective weight classes.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ Zoie Hesse continued her torrid start to the season by dominating all three of her opponents to win the girls 178-192-pound division.

The season for Iola’s varsity and girl wrestlers resumes Jan. 11 at a tournament in Burlington.

Saturday’s results follow:

Cherryvale JV Tournament

Beau Erickson, fourth at 130-137

— Dakota Woods, Parsons, def. Erickson, fall

— Isaac Hamm, Frontenac, def. Erickson, fall

— Major Hughey, Caney Valley, def. Erickson, 10-7

James Hunt, second at 138-139

— Levo Good, Caney Valley, def. Hunt, technical fall (18-3)

— Hunt def. Logan MConnaughey, Frontenac, fall

— Hunt def. Brendan Ammann, Parsons, fall

Kevon Loving, second at 140-153

— Gavin Henderson, Frontenac, def. Loving, 21-11

— Loving def. David Hughes, technical fall (15-0)

— Loving def. Deion Jones, Independence, fall

Tripp Mathes, second at 143-149

— Kaeson Lewis, Independence, def. Mathes, fall

— Mathes def. Kayson Houghton, Frontenac, fall

— Mathes def. Angilo Fulcher, Coffeyville, 11-9

Noah Anderson, second at 148-155

— Anderson def. Bryson Hiebsch, Independence, 9-4

— Elvis Mendoza, Coffeyville, def. Anderson, fall

— Anderson def. Aeryon Chandler, Cherryvale, fall

Isaiah Geisler, third at 155-167

— Drew Blackard, Independence, def. Geisler, fall

— Payton Armstrong, Frontenac, def. Geisler, fall

— Geisler def. Benton Spillman, Caney Valley, fall

Berdjonley Seance, fourth at 160-163

— Wyatt Sweezy, Erie, def. Seance, fall

— Jemeshia McCutcheon, Coffeyville, def. Seance, fall

— Jack McAfee, Independence, def. Seance, fall

Landon Shelton, second at 168-172

— Sean Stout, Caney Valley, def. Shelton, fall

— Shelton def. Jacob Overall, Cherryvale, fall

— Shelton def. Anthony Pasquarelli, technical fall (17-1)

Franklin Kerr, second at 173-189

— Kerr def. Bentley Davis, Cherryvale, fall 

— Brayden Magana, Coffeyville, def. Kerr, fall

— Kerr def. Caden Barker, Independence, fall

Ramon Ballin, second at 255-287

— Logan Hodges, Coffeyville, def. Ballin, fall

— Ballin def. Ty Hosier, Cherryvale, fall

— Ballin def. Zakk Morris, Caney Valley, fall 

Girls

Gabreal Briggs, second at 133-136

— Bailey Henderson, Independence, def. Briggs, fall

— Briggs def. Laynee Dufoe, Labette County, fall

Zoie Hesse, first at 178-192

— Hesse def. Kylie George, Labette County, fall

— Hesse def. Megan Allen, Labette County, technical fall (21-3)

— Hesse def. Nezaria Luce, Elk Valley, fall

