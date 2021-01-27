Menu Search Log in

Falcons flummox Fillies

Iola High's girls showed improvement, but turnovers and cold shooting did in the Fillies once again in a 46-28 loss to West Franklin. It was the fifth game in eight days for Iola.

January 27, 2021

Iola HIgh's Hannah Gardner sees her path to the rim obstructed by Burlington defenders in a game Monday. On Tuesday, the Fillies fell on the road at West Franklin. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

POMONA — If only for a brief moment, Iola High’s Fillies showed they can be a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court.

Some early hot shooting by Sidney Shelby and aggressive play inside by Becca Sprague had the Filles up 13-9 near the end of the first quarter.

Alas, many of the same issues perplexing the Fillies squad — turnovers and inconsistent shooting — reared their heads again Tuesday in a 46-28 loss.

