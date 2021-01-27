Falcons flummox Fillies

POMONA — If only for a brief moment, Iola High’s Fillies showed they can be a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court.

Some early hot shooting by Sidney Shelby and aggressive play inside by Becca Sprague had the Filles up 13-9 near the end of the first quarter.

Alas, many of the same issues perplexing the Fillies squad — turnovers and inconsistent shooting — reared their heads again Tuesday in a 46-28 loss.