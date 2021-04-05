Fielding issues do in Fillies

More than a few fielding misadventures gave Fillies fans a headache Friday.

Iola High’s softball team was charged with seven errors, allowing host Chanute to score six runs — all unearned — in a 6-2 loss.

“We’re not a good enough offensive team to give teams five and six outs in an inning,” Fillies head coach Chris Weide said. A two-out error in the top of the fourth allowed Chanute to score the game’s first run before the floodgates opened in the fifth. Five Fillies errors in the frame led to five Blue Comet runs, all with two outs.