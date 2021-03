An eight-run Burlington High rally in the top of the seventh inning sank Iola High’s hopes for victory on the softball diamond Tuesday.

The Fillies dropped a pair to Burlington in Iola’s home opener, falling 8-2 in the first game, and 15-8 in the nightcap.

Nevertheless, Iola’s squad has already shown improvement in all facts of the game compared to Friday’s shutout loss to Chanute, head coach Chris Weide said.