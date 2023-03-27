 | Mon, Mar 27, 2023
Final Four newcomers grab nametags at door

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend's Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four.

Norchad Omier (15) of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates defeating the Texas Longhorns 88-81 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

If the unfamiliar names — to say nothing of the seedings — are any indication, fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America’s favorite basketball tournament and turned March Madness into a total free-for-all, all the way to the last weekend.

