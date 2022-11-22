 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Las Vegas to host NCAA Final Four in 2027

Las Vegas already was scheduled to host nine other NCAA championships over the next four years, and the men’s NCAA Tournament will head there for the first time next March when a regional round is played at T-Mobile Arena.

November 22, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Workers assemble the NCAAs Final Four floor at AT&T stadium Friday March 28, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. The NCAAs Final Four basketball tournament will be played at AT&T Stadium in early April.

The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men’s national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Ford Field in Detroit would host the Final Four in 2027, while Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis would get the 2029 event and AT&T Stadium in Dallas would get the 2030 event.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds, who chairs the NCAA selection committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews.”

