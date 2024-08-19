Five things that stood out in Chiefs’ exhibition loss to Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned home for their first football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 217 days — though under slightly different circumstances.

In weather.

And import.

The Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions 24-23 in their second tuneup of the preseason, leaving just one on the schedule before they open the season. They’ll host Chicago next Thursday in a game unlikely to feature Patrick Mahomes.

This one featured a lot more of him — including something we’ve never seen from him.

A behind-the-back pass. Really.

You probably know about that pass already. There was a lot more to take away from the Chiefs’ preseason game.

1. Worthwhile from Worthy

A week ago, the Chiefs dialed up the first play of their preseason for Xavier Worthy.

In the encore, they dialed up a lot of them.

Worthy had the most active day of any Chiefs player, and that’s a complimentary description for a receiver.

Active.

Worthy caught his first pass on the opening series, a 39-yard reception on a corner route where he sneaked behind the defense — though he appeared to get away with a false start.

He later got wide open for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and that throw came from backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who put plenty of air under the ball because Worthy offered him plenty of space.

Speaking of which: That’s quite clearly a vital part of the benefit of Worthy. It became apparent over the opening two quarters that his speed could provide some other receivers some space underneath a deep shell.

The lone drawback? Worthy fumbled after taking a jet sweep. And while that might seem like a minor detail, given it’s a preseason game, those sweeps are a heavy part of an Andy Reid offense, and Worthy is the most likely player to use there. His size offers concern about whether he can hold up in traffic up the middle.