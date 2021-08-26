 | Thu, Aug 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Mahomes seeks rhythm in preseason finale

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will close the preseason Friday at home against Minnesota. Unlike years past, in which starters rested in the last preseason game, the Chiefs are likely to keep Mahomes and other front-line players in the lineup through the first half.

By

Sports

August 26, 2021 - 8:43 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass around Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the first half of a preseason game Friday. Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team offense will take the field for at least the first half of their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.

It would probably ease a lot of anxiety if they could find a little bit of rhythm.

Mahomes only threw two passes in their preseason opener in San Francisco, and he was just 10 of 18 for 78 yards with an interception and no touchdown passes last week in Arizona. And that leaves the third preseason game as the last chance for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense to get in sync before they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

Related
August 23, 2021
September 29, 2020
November 7, 2019
August 13, 2019
Most Popular