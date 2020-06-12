Menu Search Log in

Flag ban fallout: Now comes the tricky part for NASCAR

Earlier this week, NASCAR decided to ban the Confederate flag from its venues. Now, NASCAR needs to figure put how it will implement its changes.

June 12, 2020 - 4:10 PM

Confederate flags are seen flying over the infield campground prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6, 2015 in Darlington, S.C. ` Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images/TNS

Reese Witherspoon tweeted a high-five emoji for her A-list stamp of approval that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues grabbed headlines and stars like Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were quick to praise the stock car series for ridding itself of a symbol long associated with slavery and racism.

Kamara tweeted as the laps ticked off — he requested NASCAR send him a car so he can take a spin — and the sport suddenly had a slew of new, energized fans.

