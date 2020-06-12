Flag ban fallout: Now comes the tricky part for NASCAR

Reese Witherspoon tweeted a high-five emoji for her A-list stamp of approval that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues grabbed headlines and stars like Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were quick to praise the stock car series for ridding itself of a symbol long associated with slavery and racism.

Kamara tweeted as the laps ticked off — he requested NASCAR send him a car so he can take a spin — and the sport suddenly had a slew of new, energized fans.