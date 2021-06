OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kalei Harding homered and drove in four runs, leading Florida State past No. 1 seed Oklahoma 8-4 in the opener of the Women’s College World Series championship Tuesday.

Sydney Sherrill added a two-run single during a five-run fourth inning for the Seminoles (49-11-1), who need a victory today or Thursday to win their second NCAA title in four years.

Kaley Mudge had three hits for Florida State, increasing her WCWS total to a record-tying 13.