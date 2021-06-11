 | Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Sooners power past Florida State to win WCWS

Oklahoma's college softball program reigned supreme with its win over Florida State in the Women's College World Series. It's the fifth WCWS title in the school's history.

By

Sports

June 11, 2021 - 1:09 PM

The Oklahoma Sooners dog pile on Giselle Juarez after defeating Florida State in the Women's College World Series Championship Thursday. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images / TNS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again.

Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women’s College World Series title.

The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3. Oklahoma won Game 2 6-2 behind Juarez, who went 5-0 at the World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player. The left-hander allowed four runs in 31 1/3 innings.

