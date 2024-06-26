Floundering Royals fall to Marlins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Gordon’s infield hit highlighted the Miami Marlins late two-out rally for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening.

After collecting just two singles in six scoreless innings against Seth Lugo, the Marlins recorded four hits in the seventh, scoring both runs with two out against relievers Carlos Hernández (0-1) and Will Smith.

“It’s never an easy decision,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of removing Lugo. “He’s so good. With the heat and where they were in the batting order and how we felt about Carlos in that spot, all those things factor in.”

Otto López doubled and scored the tying run when second baseman Maikel Garcia threw wildly after making a diving stop on Gordon’s grounder.

Gordon later scored on Jazz Chisholm’s infield hit and Smith’s throwing error.

“We put the ball in play and got a little fortunate on a couple of those plays,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “But there’s value in putting the ball in play. We made things happen. It wasn’t a ton of hard contact, but a win’s a win.”

López had two hits and has four of the Marlins’ 11 hits in the series.

Starter Yonny Chirinos and four Marlins relievers retired 15 consecutive Royals hitters before Salvador Perez’s single with one out in the ninth.

“The bullpen was just outstanding,” Schumaker said. “Chirinos, really good. Five strong innings, a lot of weak contact, pounded the strike zone with his slider, really opened up his sinker and was able to elevate his fastball at times.”

In his second start of the season, Chirinos permitted a run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

“Part of the key, just to go a little deeper in the game, was attacking hitters,” Chirinos said. “Getting ahead in the count, getting the first pitch for a strike, that gives you more options.”

A.J. Puk (2-8) struck out two while recording four outs for the win. Tanner Scott earned his 10th save as the Marlins have won 5 of 7.

Lugo spun four hitless innings, allowing only a second-inning walk. He finished six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out eight. Lugo leads the majors with 110 innings pitched, and his 12 starts of at least six innings with no more than two runs allowed are most in the majors.

“Lugo was really good,” Schumaker said. “He can spin the ball as good as anybody in the league. He kept us off-balance with his changeup and elevated fastball. He was excellent tonight.”

The Royals took a first-inning lead when Maikel Garcia walked, stole two bases and scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s sharp single to center.