Football powers get offensive

Each of the four NCAA semifinalists for the college football national championship share a common thread — dominant offenses. The Football Playoff kicks off Friday.

December 31, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame during the ACC Championship game Dec. 19. Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / TNS

My how times have changed in college football since the last time Alabama and Notre Dame met.

The Crimson Tide rode the nation’s best defense into that January 2013 national championship matchup, yielding a paltry 184 yards and eight points a game.

Fast-forward to the new reality: Offense wins championships. Or at least it’s carried the top-ranked Tide, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State into contention heading into Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal games.

