Forget COVID: A ‘blowout epidemic’ hits NBA

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is also seeing a blowout epidemic.

One can only wonder if the two are related.

Games are turning into runaways far more than usual throughout the first three weeks of this NBA season. Maybe it’s because there are no fans in most arenas, maybe it’s because teams are tired by playing with a bit less rest than they’ve gotten in recent years, or maybe it’s because the strains of a COVID-19 world are weighing heavily on players.