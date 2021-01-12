Menu Search Log in

Forget COVID: A ‘blowout epidemic’ hits NBA

It's uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the quality of play in the NBA, but it may not be a coincidence that more blowouts than ever are being recorded this season. The 12.3-point margin of victory is on pace to be the largest in league history.

By

Sports

January 12, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets attempts a shot against Austin Rivers #8 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter Monday. Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / TNS

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is also seeing a blowout epidemic.

One can only wonder if the two are related.

Games are turning into runaways far more than usual throughout the first three weeks of this NBA season. Maybe it’s because there are no fans in most arenas, maybe it’s because teams are tired by playing with a bit less rest than they’ve gotten in recent years, or maybe it’s because the strains of a COVID-19 world are weighing heavily on players.

Related
January 5, 2021
April 7, 2020
March 13, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending