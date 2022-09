When Iola football comes to mind, Pat Lonergan isn’t far behind.

The former head coach will be inducted into the Don Bain Sports Hall of Fame at this Friday’s Iola High School Homecoming parade prior to the football game with Burlington.

The longtime head coach led the Mustangs for close to 18 years from 1978 until the mid 1990s. He then stuck around and helped assist until 2013.