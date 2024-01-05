 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Former K-State QB headed to Ohio State

Will Howard, who has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards and 48 touchdowns in his Kansas State career, announced Thursday he will play next year for Ohio State. Howard entered the transfer portal prior to K-State's Pop-Tarts Bowl victory.

January 5, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Quarterback Will Howard (18) of the Kansas State Wildcats passes during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State on Thursday night, giving the Buckeyes a replacement for Kyle McCord after his own decision to transfer to Syracuse.

Howard made the announcement on his social media channels.

Howard has one season of eligibility remaining after he went 12-5 as a starter for the Wildcats, leading them past TCU in the 2022 Big 12 title game and helping them reach the Pop-Tarts Bowl this past season. But with Kansas State expected to turn over its offense to five-star prospect Avery Johnson, who led the Wildcats to a victory in the bowl game, Howard announced he was entering the transfer portal and considered Miami and Southern California before settling on Ohio State.

