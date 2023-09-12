 | Tue, Sep 12, 2023
Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep gets four-year doping ban

31-year old former No. 1 WTA and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended for four years due to doping violations, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

September 12, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates her win over Slovakia's Kristina Kucova during their 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament women's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Romanian “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations “ by failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport, the ITIA said.

Halep, who plans to appeal the ruling, had been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The four-year ban will run to Oct. 6, 2026.

