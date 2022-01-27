It’s Barty time in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was the crowd favorite at Melbourne Park long before she ended a 42-year drought by reaching the Australian Open final.

Danielle Collins said it’ll be “spectacular” to take on the women’s No. 1-ranked player in the final of her home Grand Slam event on Saturday.

The 28-year-old American got a little taste of what to expect in her first Grand Slam final as she left the court today following her 6-4, 6-1 semifinal win over seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek.