Former Royal Merrifield joins Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Whit Merrifield was willing to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for less guaranteed money and perhaps less playing time than he could get elsewhere.

“It checked a lot of boxes for me,” the 35-year-old infielder and outfielder said Monday after finalizing an $8 million, one-year contract. “The reputation of this team and this clubhouse gets around. Watching some of these playoff games in Philadelphia, I wanted to be a part of it. I’m really thrilled.”

Merrifield gets a $7 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.