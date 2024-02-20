 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Former Royal Merrifield joins Phillies

Whit Merrifield, who was traded from Kansas City to Toronto in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Merrifield hit .272 last season with the Blue Jays.

February 20, 2024 - 1:14 PM

New Philadelphia Phillies player Whit Merrifield enters his first day of spring training on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. Photo by Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Whit Merrifield was willing to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for less guaranteed money and perhaps less playing time than he could get elsewhere.

“It checked a lot of boxes for me,” the 35-year-old infielder and outfielder said Monday after finalizing an $8 million, one-year contract. “The reputation of this team and this clubhouse gets around. Watching some of these playoff games in Philadelphia, I wanted to be a part of it. I’m really thrilled.”

Merrifield gets a $7 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

