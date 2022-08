KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield will play in Toronto after all.

Merrifield, the second baseman/outfielder, was one of 10 unvaccinated Royals players who didn’t — actually, couldn’t — make the trip to Toronto last month for a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Merrifield was traded on Tuesday to the Blue Jays. The assumption is Merrifield would get the vaccine that would allow him to enter Canada.