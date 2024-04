COLONY — Crest High’s Lady Lancers saw the dark side of the fourth Monday evening.

A troublesome fourth inning popped up twice for the CHS softball squad, and turned into a pair of losses, 20-7 and 11-0 to visiting St. Paul.

The Indians erupted for 14 runs in the top of the fourth of Game 1, turning a 3-2 lead into a 17-2 advantage.

The second game saw St. Paul turn a 2-0 lead into 8-0 by the time the fourth inning concluded.