Franklin takes talents to the hardwood

After making a name for himself in the area wrestling scene with several tournament medals to his credit, Iola Middle School eighth-grader Milo Franklin received one more honor before the new year with his selection as the November Athlete of the Month.

Franklin carried his success on the gridiron last fall onto the wrestling mat over the first leg of the winter season.

Franklin said he felt honored that Iola Register readers noticed his efforts while competing for the Mustangs.

“I really appreciate the people who voted for me. I had no idea about it until Mr. Brady told me,” said Franklin, referring to IMS vice principal Scott Brady.

One feature of middle school wrestling is the option of wrestling in either the advanced division or beginners’ division. Some area teams place wrestlers with a few years of experience in the beginners’ division, so as not to ruin their confidence against a more seasoned grappler. Franklin, who competed in the advanced division, was one of the wrestlers they avoided. Milo Franklin breaks down an opponent during the Pioneer League Middle School Championship last month. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“I used to wrestle a lot. I had an advantage, better tactics going into a match,” Franklin said. “I started when I was younger. I wrestled for two or three years, then I started back up again in seventh grade.”

Competing at 134 lbs., Franklin finished first at the Independence Invitational, second at the Eureka Invitational and second at the Pioneer League Middle School Championship.

Instead of making students choose whether to compete in basketball or wrestling, the Pioneer League allows boys wrestlers to compete in November with a month-long break before beginning basketball season in January.

Franklin, who will play as point guard for the eighth-grade basketball team, is excited for that season to begin come the first of the year.

“I feel pretty confident in my team. We’re definitely better than last year. We’ve been working hard.”

Along with basketball and wrestling, Franklin competes in football, track and field, and plays for the American Legion 15U team in the summer. Considering Iola High School’s rich tradition of utilizing freshman athletes, Franklin hopes he can make a splash next season.

“I want to be able to make an impact on the team, as much as possible,” he said.