Voting begins for November Allen County Area Athlete of the Month

November’s nominees for Athlete of the Month span multiple ages across multiple sports throughout the Allen County area.
Voting will take place through December 15. Readers can vote online here or call the Register office at (620) 365-2111 to cast their ballot.
Joniya Lewis, ACC forward
Allen Community College freshman forward Joniya Lewis has been a force in the paint since the season started. She averages 9.1 rebounds per game with 100 total boards before the Red Devils jump into Jayhawk Conference play next month.
Elliot Sigg, IMS forward
When it comes to Iola Middle School basketball, it’s hard to pick just one player among the seventh-grade offense. Elliot Sigg sets herself apart with her ballhandling and keeping a cool head under pressure while distributing the ball, which played a role in the Mustangs taking second at the Pioneer League Tournament.
Clyde Davis Jr., ACC guard
Enjoy it while it lasts because Allen freshman guard Clyde Davis Jr. may not be in Iola for long.
Over the past two months the guard made a name for himself averaging 19.4 points per game while logging the most minutes among any Red Devil player. He also has 21 steals, 58 assists and 73 rebounds.
Kenady Lucke, HMS wrestler
Kenady Lucke made a name for herself in area wrestling circles following her Tri-Valley League 106-pound weight class title run in mid-November. Lucke later took first place at the Fredonia Middle School Invitational.
Milo Franklin, IMS wrestler
Milo Franklin was a regular on the medal podium throughout November while wrestling in the middle school advanced division at 134 pounds. He took second in the Pioneer League Tournament, first at the Independence Invitational and second at the Eureka Middle School Invitational.
Dakota Haigler, HMS wrestler
Haigler has mounted the medal podium regularly. He opened November with a Tri-Valley League title in the 142-pound weight class. Haigler continued adding wins, including a second-place finish at the Iola Middle School Invitational.
