 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Freshmen making presence known early

Kansas State freshman Avery Johnson has already etched his name in the Wildcat record books. He's one of several newcomers making an early impression in the wild Big 12 Conference this season.

By

Sports

October 31, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs for a second-half touchdown against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images/TNS

Just like his nickname, freshman Avery Johnson is shining in Kansas State’s offense.

The dual-threat quarterback dubbed “Sunshine” matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns two weeks ago against Texas Tech, then had a TD pass and another impressive showing on the ground in a blowout win over TCU.

Johnson is among four freshmen quarterbacks in the Big 12 getting significant snaps this season. He and Iowa State’s Rocco Becht have their teams in a second-place logjam with No. 7 Texas and Oklahoma State at 3-1, behind No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0).

Related
February 23, 2021
January 13, 2021
January 6, 2021
February 28, 2020
Most Popular