Freshmen making presence known early

Just like his nickname, freshman Avery Johnson is shining in Kansas State’s offense.

The dual-threat quarterback dubbed “Sunshine” matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns two weeks ago against Texas Tech, then had a TD pass and another impressive showing on the ground in a blowout win over TCU.

Johnson is among four freshmen quarterbacks in the Big 12 getting significant snaps this season. He and Iowa State’s Rocco Becht have their teams in a second-place logjam with No. 7 Texas and Oklahoma State at 3-1, behind No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0).