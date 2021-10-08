Fury promises a knockout to cap trilogy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury understands that the most memorable boxers are also talented promoters, and he has sold his heavyweight trilogy finale against Deontay Wilder with a showman’s flair.

The unbeaten British champion has taunted and tweaked Wilder throughout the buildup to their climactic showdown for the WBC title Saturday night in Las Vegas, usually doing it while shirtless in a bespoke suit jacket. Fury’s confidence and charisma in the fighters’ public meetings throughout the protracted process of getting to this weekend have convinced much of the boxing world they’re about to see another crowning — and one more violent mauling.

“He’s in denial and he’s getting knocked out,” Fury said. “His legacy is in bits. I knocked him out, and now I’m going to retire him.”