Gallo belts homers, Royals swept by Twins

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

Gallo hit his first home run of the game in the sixth inning and in the next frame belted a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to extend the Twins’ lead to 6-1. It was his 16th career multi-homer game.

“Obviously, you want to start off well and it’s really early, but I wanted to help my team and I felt like I wasn’t contributing as much as I wanted to the first couple of games, but it’s good to have a good day today,” Gallo said. “We’ve been working a lot and even worked after the game for like 30 to 45 minutes yesterday with all the hitting coaches. I’ve been feeling pretty good, so hopeful keep that going.”