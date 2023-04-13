Witt shines at home; Royals rout Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. tripled in front of the hometown crowd, then really turned on the speed with two stolen bases to start a four-run inning for Kansas City.

The son of former Texas pitcher Bobby Witt helped the Royals to season highs in runs and hits as they avoided a three-game sweep with a 10-1 rout of the Rangers on Wednesday night.

The RBI triple was among three hits for the younger Witt, and his three steals overall were a career high as the Royals ended a three-game losing streak.