 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Twins nab Michael A. Taylor from Royals

The Twins have had an aggressive start to the new year, highlighted by the surprise re-signing of shortstop Carlos Correa after deals fell through for him with other teams. They sent Arraez to Miami for starting pitcher Pablo López.

By

Sports

January 24, 2023 - 1:55 PM

In this photo from September 16, 2022, Michael A. Taylor (2) of the Kansas City Royals catches a fly ball hit by Tommy Pham (22) of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects.

The 31-year-old Taylor batted .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 414 at-bats last season for the Royals, his second year with the club after spending his first seven major league seasons with the Washington Nationals.

The Twins sent 23-year-old right-hander Steven Cruz and 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk to the Royals.

