Girl hurt in wreck awakens

A girl who had been in a coma after being injured in a car wreck nearly two weeks ago has awakened. The crash involved former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.

February 17, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid speaks to the media prior to Super Bowl LIV in 2020. Photo by Mark Brown / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old critically injured in the car crash involving now-former Chiefs coach Britt Reid has woken up from her coma, according to an update posted late Monday on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Reid, whose employment with the Chiefs ended last week, struck two cars with his pickup truck on the night of Feb. 4, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Kansas City Star. The impact into the second vehicle injured two young children, including 5-year-old Ariel, who has remained in critical condition.

The GoFundMe page, organized by a family member on behalf of Ariel’s mother, has posted regular updates that Ariel is in a coma, but a three-word post Monday offered the first glimpse of positive news.

