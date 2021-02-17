Girl hurt in wreck awakens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old critically injured in the car crash involving now-former Chiefs coach Britt Reid has woken up from her coma, according to an update posted late Monday on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Reid, whose employment with the Chiefs ended last week, struck two cars with his pickup truck on the night of Feb. 4, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Kansas City Star. The impact into the second vehicle injured two young children, including 5-year-old Ariel, who has remained in critical condition.

The GoFundMe page, organized by a family member on behalf of Ariel’s mother, has posted regular updates that Ariel is in a coma, but a three-word post Monday offered the first glimpse of positive news.