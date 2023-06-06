 | Tue, Jun 06, 2023
Golden Knights take 2-0 series lead with 7-2 win 

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. 

June 6, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Marchessault scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No team in over 25 years has been more dominant than the Vegas Golden Knights through the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final.

They have outscored the Florida Panthers by eight goals, including Monday night’s 7-2 victory in Game 2 that put the Knights two wins from the first championship in the franchise’s short six-year history.

It will take a rare rally for the Panthers to come back as the series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday. Teams that took a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final are 31-3 in the expansion era, but the Panthers opened the playoffs by storming back from 3-1 down to beat the heavily favored Boston Bruins.

