Gonzaga vs Iowa the game to watch

Big 10 Conference gets underway.

December 17, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team in a 2019 NCAA Tournament game. Photo by (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times / TNS

A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: 

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Iowa, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. If you like offense, this is your game. Iowa and Gonzaga are the top two teams in the Kenpom.com offensive rankings, with the Hawkeyes averaging 118.9 points per 100 possessions and the Zags 117.7. Iowa’s Luka Garza will go against Drew Timme in a matchup of the nation’s top big men. It will be interesting to see how Gonzaga comes out of a long layoff. The Zags have had five games called off since Dec. 2 because of COVID-19 issues, including a 1-2 matchup with Baylor.

