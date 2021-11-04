 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
Growing pains bearing fruit for Humboldt football

Already accustomed to handling adversity, Humboldt High's football team will be without the services of starting quarterback Gavin Page Friday at unbeaten Wellsville, following Page's knee injury in last week's playoff opener.

By

Sports

November 4, 2021 - 9:38 AM

Offensive line play will be critical to Humboldt’s chances Friday in their Class 2A regional playoff game at Wellsville. From left are Cubs players William Kobold, Trey Sommer, Garren Goodner, Maddox Johnson and Aden Kelley in a play against Wellsville in their Oct. 15 matchup. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Through the years, there have been two area high schools — Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan and Wellsville — that have proven to be thorns in the side of Humboldt High’s postseason aspirations.

The Cubs earned a bit of redemption last Thursday with a thrilling 48-36 win over Colgan in their Class 2A playoff opener, a victory not secured until a defensive stand inside the Humboldt 10 in the last 2 minutes.

Of course, conquering one old foe sets the stage for the other.

