Growing pains bearing fruit for Humboldt football

HUMBOLDT — Through the years, there have been two area high schools — Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan and Wellsville — that have proven to be thorns in the side of Humboldt High’s postseason aspirations.

The Cubs earned a bit of redemption last Thursday with a thrilling 48-36 win over Colgan in their Class 2A playoff opener, a victory not secured until a defensive stand inside the Humboldt 10 in the last 2 minutes.

Of course, conquering one old foe sets the stage for the other.