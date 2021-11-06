Humboldt’s season ends in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE — The season is over for Humboldt High School’s football team. The Cubs lost 49-8 to Wellsville in the regional round of the playoffs Friday night.

The game was out of hand early in the first quarter. Wellsville went up 21-0 within the first few minutes. Humboldt simply could not stop the Eagles’ rushing attack and couldn’t get its own rushing game going.

“They (Wellsville) wanted it more,” running back Trey Sommer said. “We have the potential to be a great team and everybody knows it. It all comes down to who wants it more.”