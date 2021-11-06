 | Sat, Nov 06, 2021
Humboldt’s season ends in Wellsville

Humboldt High suffered a 49-8 loss to Wellsville Friday. The Cubs were without quarterback Gavin Page and could not stop Wellsville's rushing attack. But there is hope for the future of the program.

November 6, 2021 - 8:55 AM

Humboldt's Aiden Gean runs to the left and into the Wellsville defense Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

WELLSVILLE — The season is over for Humboldt High School’s football team. The Cubs lost 49-8 to Wellsville in the regional round of the playoffs Friday night.

The game was out of hand early in the first quarter. Wellsville went up 21-0 within the first few minutes. Humboldt simply could not stop the Eagles’ rushing attack and couldn’t get its own rushing game going.

“They (Wellsville) wanted it more,” running back Trey Sommer said. “We have the potential to be a great team and everybody knows it. It all comes down to who wants it more.”

