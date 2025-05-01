 | Fri, May 02, 2025
Guard Chambel named Allen female athlete

One of Allen Community College's most celebrated defensive players in recent memory received one last accolade before leaving Iola for sunny Florida during Saturday's athletic banquet.

May 1, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Mafalda Chambel poses for a photo with Allen Community College Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau while her ACC Female Athlete of the Year plaque during Saturday’s ACC athletic banquet. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register


Just before jetting off from the Kansas plains to the sandy beaches of Florida, Allen Community College sophomore guard Mafalda Chambel received one more honor after ACC Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau announced her selection as ACC 2025 female athlete of the year.

Mafalda Chambel hits a jumper during the Region 6 Tournament semifinal against Highland.Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Credited as the point person of Allen’s stout defense, Chambel led the Allen Red Devils, who finished second in the Jayhawk Conference at 10-4 and 23-5 overall including multiple wins over nationally ranked teams. She was instrumental during the Red Devils’ run to the Region 6 championship game, where they fell to Highland, but not without first defeating Hesston 80-28, then Fort Scott 58-47 in the semifinals.

Chambel of Turcifal, Portugal, averaged 9.6 points per game, third among the Red Devils. Her four assists per game nearly doubled that of her teammates. She was also Allen’s top defender, averaging 2.4 steals per game. Chambel will take her talents to Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. 

“She received second-team all-conference honors and was runner-up for defensive player of the year,” Desmarteau said. “Mafalda was always tasked with guarding the other team’s best player. She did it all while having a 4.0 GPA.”

