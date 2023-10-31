Harbaugh vows to keep ‘one-track mind’ amid probe

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh faced a number of questions at his weekly news conference Monday regarding his contract status and the latest NCAA investigation into alleged sign-stealing violations within his program. While he mostly referred to his statement from Oct. 19, saying he can’t comment on the NCAA matter, the process, he said, must play out.

His first response was to a question about the accuracy of a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday night that indicated a new contract that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten was “rescinded”.

“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate, no,” Harbaugh said.