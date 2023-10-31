 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Harbaugh vows to keep ‘one-track mind’ amid probe

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he remains focused on the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, despite being investigated for an alleged sign-stealing scheme.

By

Sports

October 31, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a second-half touchdown pass against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh faced a number of questions at his weekly news conference Monday regarding his contract status and the latest NCAA investigation into alleged sign-stealing violations within his program. While he mostly referred to his statement from Oct. 19, saying he can’t comment on the NCAA matter, the process, he said, must play out.

His first response was to a question about the accuracy of a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday night that indicated a new contract that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten was “rescinded”.

“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate, no,” Harbaugh said.

