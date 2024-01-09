 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
With trophy in hand, Harbaugh has options

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has won the school's first college football title since 1997, and could remain with his alma mater, or he could seek a return to the NFL. One factor that could affect his decision is a round of potential NCAA sanctions for a recent sign-stealing scandal.

By

Sports

January 9, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Michigan Wolverins running back Donovan Edwards eludes Washington Huskies safety Asa Turner for a 41-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the CFP National Championship Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan’s climb back to the summit of college football ended with its 34-13 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night.

Next, the Wolverines and their fans wait and see if Jim Harbaugh stays or goes.

Harbaugh, as he did during the lead-up to the championship, deflected all questions about his future an hour after the game and again Tuesday. But decision time is drawing near as NFL franchises begin or consider searching for new coaches.

