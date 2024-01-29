Headed to Vegas: Kansas City tops Baltimore for AFC crown

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first quarter was vintage Patrick Mahomes, picking apart the Baltimore defense with quick passes, with Travis Kelce on the other end of several of them.

Then the Kansas City defense — now elite after some shaky seasons in the past — took over.

Finally, when Mahomes needed one more completion to send the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, he went deep to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose struggles this season were emblematic of the team’s maligned receiving group.