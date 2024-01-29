 | Mon, Jan 29, 2024
Headed to Vegas: Kansas City tops Baltimore for AFC crown

Kansas City dominated in the first half of the AFC Championship game against Baltimore, and then forced a pair of costly Ravens turnovers down the stretch to win, 17-10, and earn a fourth Super Bowl bid over the past five seasons.

By

Sports

January 29, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) comes down with a touchdown catch in front of Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the first quarter Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, during the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first quarter was vintage Patrick Mahomes, picking apart the Baltimore defense with quick passes, with Travis Kelce on the other end of several of them.

Then the Kansas City defense — now elite after some shaky seasons in the past — took over.

Finally, when Mahomes needed one more completion to send the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, he went deep to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose struggles this season were emblematic of the team’s maligned receiving group.

