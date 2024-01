FREDONIA — Saturday was golden for Iola High’s Zoie Hesse and Humboldt High’s Taevyn Baylor.

Each secured first place in their respective weight divisions at the Fredonia Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Hesse, wrestling at 170 pounds, pinned all three of her opponents. She dispatched Annebelle Francoeur of Independence in 1 minute, 7 seconds; Kaylee Ingalsbe of Labette County in 13 seconds and Brenah Cannon of Council Grove in 2:51.