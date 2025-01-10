Hesse doubles up on success

While still just a sophomore at Iola High School, Zoie Hesse has taken part in scores of wrestling matches already.

Heck, she even won a state title while competing for the Iola Kids Wrestling Club.

But even with years of experience, Hesse admitted feeling a case of the nerves when the 2024-25 season opened with a mixer at Santa Fe Trail High School Dec. 4.

Hesse’s competition included a match against Marley Gilliland of Holton, the second-ranked 190-pound wrestler in Class 4A.

“I was a little scared because she was bigger and stronger than me,” Hesse recalled. “But as soon as the match started, I realized it wasn’t much different than some of the other girls I’ve wrestled.”

It didn’t take long for Hesse to get an early takedown, and within 36 seconds, she had pinned her powerful opponent for arguably the biggest win of her high school career.

Others took notice, with Hesse now ranked second among 190-pound wrestlers in Class 4A, and fifth among all wrestlers, regardless of classification.

Register readers also took note, and voted Hesse as the Iola Register’s December Female Athlete of the Month. For the honor — the third such time Hesse has been recognized by Register readers — she receives a free specialty pizza from Rookies in Iola.

Also up for consideration were Humboldt’s Karingten Hall and Crest’s Cursten Allen. After narrowly missing out on qualifying for state wrestling as a freshman, Iola HIgh’s Zoie Hesse hopes to make it as a sophomore. Thus far, she’s undefeated on the season.

SINCE HER BIG win to start the season, Hesse has maintained an unblemished record on the mat. She’s also a key contributor for the Iola Mustangs girls basketball team, averaging nearly 10 points a game.

That means usually doubling up on practices at the end of each school day. Hesse spends about three hours each afternoon playing basketball and/or wrestling.

“It’s gone a bit smoother for me over last year,” Hesse said. “I don’t think I planned it out as well as I could have last year.”

This year, with the support of her coaches in both sports, Hesse is better able to coordinate her practices. On some days, she’ll practice for an hour or so on the mats before switching to the hardwood for another two-hour session.

“My coaches have been great, but I feel kind of bad for Addie when I have to leave early,” Hesse said of her wrestling partner, Addillyn Wacker. “I feel like I’m abandoning her sometimes.”

Hesse also credits Iola wrestling coach John Taylor for entering Hesse in meets that don’t conflict with basketball games.