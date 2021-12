HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boy’s basketball team hosted Galesburg Middle School Monday night. The A team lost 39-29. The B team won 34-20. The C team lost 10-6 in a two-quarter game.

The A team came out slow, not able to hit key shots in the first half. Galesburg capitalized and began to open up a lead. Humboldt shot just under 37% from the field in the game.

Humboldt was able to keep fouls to a minimum, committing only seven in the loss.