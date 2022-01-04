HMS swept in return to action

Humboldt Middle School got the ball rolling on the new year with the boys basketball team hosting Fredonia on Monday. The Fredonia Yellow Jackets swept the Cubs.

In the B game, the Cubs came out sluggish. After being tied in the first quarter, Humboldt trailed 14-9 at halftime. Fredonia’s shooters got into a rhythm that the Cubs could not match. Humboldt mounted a charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 6-4, but Fredonia pulled away in the fourth, ending the game on a 10-2 run.

Kreed Jones scored five points and had three rebounds. Grady Elder had three points. Taner King, Thatcher Mueller, Carson Peters, and Hudson Rees each had two points. Jack Works made a free throw for one point. Mueller also had four rebounds.