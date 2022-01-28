Humboldt Middle School competes on road

FREDONIA — Humboldt Middle School’s basketball teams had an up and down night against Fredonia on Thursday. The boys were swept, losing 33-19 in the A game and 16-15 in the B game. The Lady Cubs swept Fredonia, winning 54-17 in the A game and 10-2 in a two-quarter B game.

In the boys A game, Humboldt came out flat, struggling with Fredonia’s size early. The Yellow Jackets frustrated the Cubs into an early 9-5 hole. That hole was made worse by the Cubs’ offensive woes. Humboldt was held to five points in the second while the Yellow Jacket offense heated up, scoring in double digits. Fredonia also held Humboldt’s Mason Sterling, who has been on fire, on a tight leash.

Fredonia led 21-9 at the half.