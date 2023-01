GALESBURG — The Humboldt Middle School boys and girls hit the road and nearly swept Galesburg on Thursday night.

The boys A team grabbed a 47-28 victory while Humboldt’s B team won, 40-24, and the boys C team took down Galesburg, 23-10. The Lady Cubs A team came out victorious, 30-11, while the Humboldt girls B team took the lone loss of the evening, 18-16.

Girls Basketball